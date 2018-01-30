BBC Sport - Gemma Tutty: 'There are trainers who do not use females'
'There are trainers who do not use females'
- From the section Horse Racing
Jockey Gemma Tutty says women are "automatically at a disadvantage" because there are some trainers "who, point blank, do not use females".
READ MORE: Female jockeys as good as males - study
Top videos
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired