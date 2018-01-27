Pegasus World Cup: Gun Runner wins world's richest race in final start

Gun Runner won four Grade 1 races in 2017, including the Breeders Cup Classic

American Horse of the Year Gun Runner landed an impressive win in the Pegasus World Cup - the world's richest horse race worth $16m (£11.3m).

The winner at Florida's Gulfstream Park was making his final career start before being retired to stud.

The evens favourite led throughout and although West Coast challenged briefly, he powered away for a comfortable win.

Jamie Osborne's Toast of New York carried British hopes but he never featured, finishing down the field.

"It's just a very emotional time," said Gun Runner's trainer Steve Asmussen. "For him to come through like he did today, overcome the draw, I'm so proud of him.

"He's a dream come true. He's just a special individual. This memory will be with us forever."