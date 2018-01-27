Definitly Red wins Cotswold Chase on Cheltenham Festival Trials Day

Definitly Red wins by eight lengths from American

Definitly Red will be aimed at the Gold Cup after winning the Cotswold Chase at Cheltenham on Festival Trials Day.

Danny Cook rode the 7-1 shot to victory for trainer Brian Ellison, ahead of American and Bristol De Mai.

Bookmakers reacted by cutting Definitly Red's odds for the Gold Cup on 16 March to around 20-1 from 33-1.

"Today would tell us if we went for the Gold Cup, so we'll go now," said Ellison of the horse who was pulled up in last year's Grand National.

Meanwhile, Apple's Shakira maintained her unbeaten record for Nicky Henderson in the Triumph Hurdle Trial although the 1-7 favourite was made to work hard for victory under Barry Geraghty.

Bryony Frost notched another big Saturday winner as 13-2 chance Frodon, trained by Paul Nicholls, skipped clear in the home straight to win the Handicap Chase.