Leopardstown: Faugheen aimed at Irish Champion Hurdle by Willie Mullins

Faugheen has won 13 of his 15 career races

Trainer Willie Mullins hopes Faugheen can still bid to regain the Irish Champion Hurdle at Leopardstown on 3 February - despite being pulled up at the same track over Christmas.

The 10-year-old was odds-on favourite for the Ryanair Hurdle but his performance left Mullins mystified.

"All his tests have come back fine," he said of the horse who won the Champion Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2015.

Faugheen will step up to fast training work this week.

"If he passes that test we will be aiming at the Irish Champion Hurdle," said Mullins.

Before his defeat last month, Faugheen had won 13 of his 14 races, including the 2016 Irish Champion Hurdle.

Meanwhile, Mullins said Douvan is back in light training but believes it is too early to say whether his star two-mile chaser will run this season.

The eight-year-old has not been seen since he sustained a pelvic injury when suffering a shock defeat in the Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham last March.