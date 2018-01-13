Classic Chase at Warwick: Bryony Frost rides Milansbar to victory

Byrony Frost added to her Boxing Day Kauto Star Novice Chase victory in impressive fashion

Bryony Frost rode Milansbar to victory in the Classic Chase at Warwick on Saturday.

The Neil King-trained 11-year-old, a 12-1 shot, was a comfortable winner, crossing the line 11 lengths clear.

Cogry (14-1) came in second, ahead of 9-2 favourite Missed Approach in third and 14-1 shot Crosspark in fourth.

Frost, 22, became only the second woman to win a top-class race over obstacles in her previous victory - in the Kauto Star Novice Chase on Boxing Day.

Of Milansbar, she said: "He was awesome. God, he jumped. I was really looking forward to riding him. He's an 11-year-old, but he doesn't know that."

She added on ITV: "He was a bit brave at one down the back, but I thought, 'OK, if you want to go brave, let's go brave'.

"I got a lovely breather in on the home bend and asked him to go in the straight and he just never stopped. I didn't even have to pick my stick up."