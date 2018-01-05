Welsh Grand National: Chepstow confident rescheduled race will proceed

Chepstow Racecourse chief executive Phil Bell stands knee deep in water at the course on 27 December, 2017

A maximum field of 20 has been declared for the rescheduled Welsh Grand National at Chepstow on Saturday.

Organisers remain positive the event will go ahead on 6 January after it was postponed on 27 December because of a waterlogged course.

But the going will be heavy for joint-favourites Mysteree, Wild West Wind and Chase The Spud after several days of rain during the week.

The weather is forecast to be be dry and cold late on Friday into Saturday.

The postponement was the fourth in eight years after the 2010, 2012 and 2015 races were delayed due to frost or waterlogging.

However, organisers have resisted moving the event to another time of the year and are confident the race will go ahead.

Saturday's weather forecast for Chepstow

"We have got to the stage now where we can be confident," said clerk of the course, Keith Ottesen.

"The rain fall has lessened over the last couple of days, a lot of the surface water has subsided.

"We now know we have a safe surface for the horses to race on. Where all the water was standing in the undulations and the low parts that's all gone now.

"Even if we get a shower or two we will be safe."

The Tom George-trained Wild West Wind won the Welsh National trial at Chepstow in December.

Mysteree is trained by Michael Scudamore, who won the Welsh National in 2013 with Monbeg Dude.

But Mysteree was beaten by the Fergal O'Brien-trained Chase the Spud in the Midlands National last season.