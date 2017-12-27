Whiskey Sour wins Leopardstown race after three fall in Future Champions Novice Hurdle

Patrick Mullins on Sharjah and Paul Townend on Real Steel fell at the last hurdle

Whiskey Sour won an "extraordinary" Future Champions Novice Hurdle at Leopardstown after three leading contenders fell in the closing stages.

Favourite Mengli Khan was in front approaching the second-last but ducked to the left and dived through the wing, unseating Jack Kennedy.

That left Patrick Mullins leading on Sharjah, with Paul Townend riding hard on Real Steel approaching the last.

But both fell handing Whiskey Sour victory in the two-mile Grade One race.

All horses and jockeys were reported to be fine afterwards.

Whiskey Sour (9-1), successful at the Galway Festival, was ridden by David Mullins.

Willie Mullins trained the winner, plus Sharjah, Real Steel and Makitorix of the seven horses in the race.

"I have never seen anything like that," said the trainer.

"I was just waiting for them to bring down our third runner, which would have really capped off the day, but it just shows you've got to be in these races.

"Whiskey Sour was definitely the fourth of ours coming into this and he ends up winning it.

"It was just an extraordinary race."