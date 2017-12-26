Welsh Grand National: Weather puts 2017 race in doubt

Native River, ridden here by Richard Johnson, won the 2016 Welsh Grand National

The 2017 Welsh Grand National may be postponed until January 2018 because of the racing conditions at Chepstow Racecourse.

It is scheduled to be run on Wednesday, 27 December, but there will be an inspection at 07:30 GMT that day because heavy rain is forecast.

A statement read: "The going is currently heavy, soft in places.

"If off, the race, Wales' premier horse race, is expected to be rescheduled for early January."

Native River, trained by Colin Tizzard, won the 2016 Welsh National.