King George VI Chase: Might Bite set to take on Thistlecrack

Might Bite almost lost out at Cheltenham before a late rally saw him win by a nose

King George VI Chase Venue: Kempton Park Date: Tuesday, 26 December Time: 15:05 GMT Coverage: BBC Radio 5 live

Might Bite will face seven rivals, including last year's winner Thistlecrack, in the King George VI Chase at Kempton on Boxing Day.

Twelve months ago, the Nicky Henderson-trained eight-year-old was set to win the Kauto Star Novices' Chase over the King George course and distance.

But, well clear of the rest of the field, he fell at the last.

He bounced back at the Cheltenham Festival, beating stablemate Whisper in a thrilling climax.

Whisper again faces his old rival, having also chased him home at Aintree in April. He has continued his progress this season by finishing second under a big weight in the Ladbrokes Trophy at Newbury earlier this month.

Thistlecrack, from the Colin Tizzard yard, has only raced twice since his victory 12 months ago.

He finished second to the ill-fated Many Clouds at Cheltenham in January before a tendon injury ruled him out of the rest of the 2017 campaign, and he was well behind the winner Beer Goggles on his seasonal return over hurdles at Newbury earlier this month.

Tizzard also runs Fox Norton, a multiple Grade One winner over shorter trips who goes over three miles for the first time.

Bristol De Mai is the main market rival to Might Bite following his impressive win in the Betfair Chase at Haydock while Lizzie Kelly rides Tea For Two for stepfather Nick Williams.

Tom George runs Double Shuffle while Traffic Fluide completes the field for trainer Gary Moore and son Josh.