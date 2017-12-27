Brendan Powell, Richard Condon & Sean Mooney face no action over rape claim

Three jockeys questioned by police on suspicion of the rape of an 18-year-old woman in Wiltshire last year will not face any action.

Brendan Powell Jr, Richard Condon and Sean Mooney are no longer under investigation by police.

The men had denied any wrongdoing following an alleged incident at a house in Swindon on 3 November 2016.

They had been released on police bail and were allowed to carry on riding competitively.

"Following a detailed investigation by Wiltshire Police, the Crown Prosecution Service has reviewed this case and has decided to close it as no further action," a police spokesperson said.

Powell's lawyer - Paul Morris, of BCL Solicitors - said: "Brendan Powell was arrested last year in relation to an allegation of a serious nature.

"Having co-operated with the police and maintained his innocence throughout, he is obviously pleased to have received confirmation from the Crown Prosecution Service that there will be no further action in respect of the allegation."