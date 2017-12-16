Guitar Pete wins Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham

Guitar Pete won his second race of the season

Guitar Pete won the Caspian Caviar Gold Cup at Cheltenham but the race was marred by the death of Starchitect.

Starchitect, runner-up in last month's BetVictor Gold Cup, was leading when it faltered approaching the second-last with a broken hind leg.

Guitar Pete (9-1), ridden by Ryan Day and trained by Nicky Richards, won for the second time this season.

He beat 3-1 favourite Clan Des Obeaux into second with King's Odyssey (9-1) third over two miles and five furlongs.

David Pipe's Starchitect took the lead down the hill but his injury allowed Guitar Pete, Clan Des Obeaux and King's Odyssey to pull through on the final stretch.

The six-year-old was swiftly dismounted by Tom Scudamore as Guitar Pete went on to pick up a hollow victory.

Pipe said: "No horse deserves that and Starchitect definitely didn't. He was a real tough customer and always tried his heart out.

"This was going to be his day today. It is just a freak accident but they happen. We hope they never do but they do from time to time."

Meanwhile, three-time Champion Hurdle runner-up My Tent Or Yours won the International Hurdle in a thrilling finish from The New One and Melon.

Jockey Barry Geraghty edged the Nicky Henderson-trained victor home for the 10-year-old horse's first win for 1,399 days.

Sam Twiston-Davies returned from injury to ride The New One for his father Nigel and led from the start, but went down by a length and a quarter.

Analysis

BBC racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght

Guitar Pete represented a biggest win for his young jockey, and a notable success for jump racing's northern circuit within the sport's southern powerbase, but people were in little mood to celebrate.

Everyone knows that injury and worse are part of steeplechasing, for which these horses are bred, but it makes such an incident like this no easier to take.

The emotional gear dramatically changed barely an hour later when old My Tent Or Yours, a serial runner-up, reduced his trainer Nicky Henderson to tears of joy with a first win for nearly three years.