Hayley Turner: Jockey given three-month ban for breach of betting rules

Jockey Hayley Turner has been given a three-month ban by the British Horseracing Authority (BHA) for a breach of betting rules.

British flat racing's most successful female jockey staked 164 bets - at a profit of £160 - over 18 months.

Turner, 34, retired in 2015 but kept her licence, so the bets technically placed her in breach of the rules.

A panel said she had a "lax and complacent attitude towards the rules of racing".

Turner made the bets - which had an average stake of £18.62 - before returning to racing on a more regular basis earlier this year, Professional Jockeys' Association chief executive Paul Struthers said before Thursday's BHA enquiry.

He said she initially only retained her licence so she could take part in invitational events and "no longer saw herself as a jockey".

