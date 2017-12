From the section

Ayr Racecourse announced the cancellation at around 07:00 GMT

The National Hunt meeting scheduled for Ayr Racecourse on Tuesday afternoon has been abandoned.

A planned 09:00 GMT precautionary inspection was brought forward after temperatures fell to as low as -6C overnight.

It follows the cancellation of racing at Hamilton on Monday and Kelso's Sunday fixture.

The next scheduled Scottish horse racing meeting is at Kelso on 29 December.