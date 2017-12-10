Sizing John wins John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown

Sizing John, ridden by Robbie Power, won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John claimed an impressive victory on his return to the track in the John Durkan Memorial Chase at Punchestown.

The 2-1 shot, ridden by Robbie Power and trained by Jessica Harrington, made a mistake at the first fence.

However, favourite Djakadam (5-4) was overpowered on the back straight as Sizing John won by seven lengths.

Djakadam, a two-time winner at Punchestown, finished second, with Sub Lieutenant (7-1) in third.

Harrington said the seven-year old may next target the King George VI Chase at Kempton on 26 December.

"He's a super jumper and it's the first time he's made a mistake in all the races I've been training him," she said.

"It's always one race at a time and I'll have to talk to a few people before we decide where we go next."

Jockey Power added that he was in "cruise control" from the second fence on.

"Djakadam has won this race for the past two years and he's a good horse over two and a half miles, so we weren't going to let him dictate," he said.

Elsewhere, Un De Sceaux claimed victory in his first start for 229 days in the Kerry group Hilly Way Chase at Cork.

The 4-6 favourite finished 25 lengths clear of Kerry Lee-trained Top Gamble.