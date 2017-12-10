Highland Reel marks farewell with win in Hong Kong

Highland Reel will now head to stud to begin his career as a stallion

Highland Reel ended his career by winning the Hong Kong Vase at Sha Tin under jockey Ryan Moore.

The victory extended trainer Aidan O'Brien's world record tally of Group One wins in a year to 28.

In his last start before heading to stud, Highland Reel took the lead at the top of the final straight.

The five-year-old, who won this race in 2015, was challenged by Andre Fabre's Talismanic but held on for a seventh Group One victory in his farewell race.

"This is a really fitting way for him to finish," said Moore. "He's been a brilliant racehorse and there's plenty to look forward to at stud now.

"We thought the longer straight here would help. He's a very, very good horse, his record shows that, and it's been a delight to be a part of [his career]."