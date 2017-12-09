Blaklion: Grand National challenger wins Becher Chase at Aintree

Blaklion
Blaklion was fourth at the 2016 Grand National

Blaklion delivered a statement of intent for next year's Grand National with an impressive nine-length victory in the Becher Chase at Aintree.

Gavin Sheehan rode the 7-4 favourite, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, to a record sixth victory in the race.

Last Samurai (7-1) was second and Highland Lodge (12-1) third in a race run over the Grand National course.

Blaklion was fourth in this year's Grand National, weakening in the closing stages after starting well.

