Blaklion: Grand National challenger wins Becher Chase at Aintree
- From the section Horse Racing
Blaklion delivered a statement of intent for next year's Grand National with an impressive nine-length victory in the Becher Chase at Aintree.
Gavin Sheehan rode the 7-4 favourite, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, to a record sixth victory in the race.
Last Samurai (7-1) was second and Highland Lodge (12-1) third in a race run over the Grand National course.
Blaklion was fourth in this year's Grand National, weakening in the closing stages after starting well.