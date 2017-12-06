Toast Of New York returns from three-year absence with win at Lingfield

Toast of New York, with Frankie Dettori on board, races to victory at Lingfield
Frankie Dettori guides Toast of New York to victory on the all-weather track at Lingfield

Jamie Osborne's Toast Of New York returned from a three-year absence with victory at Lingfield.

The six-year-old, winner of the 2014 UAE Derby, had not raced since finishing second by a nose in the Breeders' Cup Classic of 2014.

After an absence of 1,130 days, during which he had a spell at stud in Qatar, he returned for the Betway Conditions Stakes over one mile, two furlongs.

Ridden for the first time by Frankie Dettori, the 2-1 shot won by a length.

He was initially retired following a tendon injury during preparations for the 2015 Dubai World Cup.

Dettori told At The Races: "Jamie has done a great job to get him in this shape first time out.

"He still feels a little rusty, but after three years off I can't emphasise enough how brilliant everyone has been to get him back.

"He's only 70% at the moment, but he still won. That's a step forward and should improve him a lot."

