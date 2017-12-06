Toast Of New York returns from three-year absence with win at Lingfield

Frankie Dettori guides Toast of New York to victory on the all-weather track at Lingfield

Jamie Osborne's Toast Of New York returned from a three-year absence with victory at Lingfield.

The six-year-old, winner of the 2014 UAE Derby, had not raced since finishing second by a nose in the Breeders' Cup Classic of 2014.

After an absence of 1,130 days, during which he had a spell at stud in Qatar, he returned for the Betway Conditions Stakes over one mile, two furlongs.

Ridden for the first time by Frankie Dettori, the 2-1 shot won by a length.

He was initially retired following a tendon injury during preparations for the 2015 Dubai World Cup.

Dettori told At The Races: "Jamie has done a great job to get him in this shape first time out.

"He still feels a little rusty, but after three years off I can't emphasise enough how brilliant everyone has been to get him back.

"He's only 70% at the moment, but he still won. That's a step forward and should improve him a lot."