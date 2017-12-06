Hayley Turner: Jockey charged with betting rules breach

Hayley Turner has won two races at Group One level

Jockey Hayley Turner is to face a British Horseracing Authority (BHA) inquiry for a breach of betting rules.

British flat racing's most successful female jockey is said to be "devastated and deeply embarrassed" after staking 164 bets - making a profit of £160 - over an 18-month period.

Turner, 34, retired in 2015 but kept her licence, so the bets technically placed her in breach of the rules.

The two-time winner at Group One level will face a hearing on 14 December.

Turner made the bets - which had an average stake of £18.62 - before her return to racing earlier this year.

The BHA accepted that she only retained her licence so she could take part in invitational events and "no longer saw herself as a jockey".

"Hayley has co-operated fully and has been transparent and honest throughout," a statement added.

"The BHA has confirmed to Hayley's representatives that beyond the rule breaches themselves, it has no further integrity concerns over the bets or Hayley herself."