Michael Owen finishes second in jockey debut at Ascot
- From the section Horse Racing
Former England striker Michael Owen made his debut as a jockey on Friday, finishing second in an amateur charity race at Ascot.
Owen, 37, rode Calder Prince over the seven-furlong flat race in aid of the Prince's Countryside Trust.
The ex-Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid player, who retired in 2013, runs a stable in Cheshire.
He only got in the saddle for the first time this year and has lost more than a stone in weight during training.
More to follow.