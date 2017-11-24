Michael Owen finishes second in jockey debut at Ascot

Media playback is not supported on this device

The 37-year-old said he will race at Ascot later this week

Former England striker Michael Owen made his debut as a jockey on Friday, finishing second in an amateur charity race at Ascot.

Owen, 37, rode Calder Prince over the seven-furlong flat race in aid of the Prince's Countryside Trust.

The ex-Liverpool, Manchester United and Real Madrid player, who retired in 2013, runs a stable in Cheshire.

He only got in the saddle for the first time this year and has lost more than a stone in weight during training.

More to follow.

