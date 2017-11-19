Faugheen wins Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown under Paul Townend

Faugheen had not raced for 665 days before his victory at Punchestown

Faugheen returned from a lengthy absence to emphatically win the Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

The 4-11 favourite had not been seen since victory in the Irish Champion Hurdle in January 2016.

But despite the break the horse looked back to his fluent best after being given a confident ride by Paul Townend, deputising for the injured Ruby Walsh.

The Willie Mullins-trained nine-year-old led from start to finish and eased home by 10 lengths.

Faugheen, who won the 2015 Champion Hurdle at the Cheltenham Festival, jumped well throughout the Grade One race.

There was a slight hesitation as he clipped the final hurdle, but Jezki was still some way behind in second and Faugheen accelerated away.

"The horse looks as good as ever. He is the real deal," Townend told At The Races after victory in the four-strong field.

"I was on the best horse so went out from the start because I didn't want to complicate it."

A strong finish from 10-1 shot Elgin, ridden by Wayne Hutchinson, clinched a thrilling victory in the Greatwood Hurdle at Cheltenham.

The Alan King-trained five-year-old surged ahead on the home straight to finish just ahead of Misterton in the Grade Three handicap.