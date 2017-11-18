Ruby Walsh suffers suspected broken leg in fall at Punchestown

Walsh has been the leading jockey at the Cheltenham Festival on 11 occasions

Jockey Ruby Walsh suffered a "probable" broken leg in a fall from Let's Dance at Punchestown.

The Irishman, riding the 4-9 favourite, fell four fences from the end of the Frontline Security Grabel Mares Hurdle.

Walsh, 38, was treated on the track before being taken to hospital in Naas for X-rays.

"Ruby has a probable fracture of his right tibia and fibia," said the Turf Club's chief medical officer Dr Adrian McGoldrick.

"He is going to Naas for X-rays and then he'll be transferred to Tallaght.

"He got a nasty kick off his own horse when he was trying to get up. He's fully alert, though."

Walsh, for whom this was a third fall of the card, won the 2015 Champion Hurdle with Faugheen and was due to partner the horse in Sunday's Morgiana Hurdle at Punchestown.

Faugheen has not run since winning the Irish Champion Hurdle in January 2016.