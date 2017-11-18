BetVictor Gold Cup: Splash of Ginge is surprise winner at Cheltenham

Splash of Ginge leads on the way to victory at Cheltenham
Splash of Ginge leads on the way to victory at Cheltenham

Outsider Splash of Ginge earned a surprise win to claim the BetVictor Gold Cup at Cheltenham.

The 25-1 shot, trained by Nigel Twiston-Davies, took the lead late on and held off Starchitect (10-1) and Le Prezien (6-1) in an exciting finish.

Favourite Kylemore Lough (4-1) moved into the lead around the halfway stage but fell back after faltering at the ninth fence.

"I'm pinching myself. I can't believe it," said winning jockey Tom Bellamy.

Twiston-Davies said: "He just lost his confidence over fences last season. We put him over hurdles and he has come back."

