Cartier Racing Awards 2017: Enable named Horse of the Year

Enable created history with victory in the l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly

Enable has been named horse of the year at the 2017 Cartier Racing Awards.

The three-year-old, ridden by Frankie Dettori for trainer John Gosden, won the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly last month.

Enable beat Cracksman, Ribchester and Ulysses to claim the award. She was the first British-trained filly to win the Arc, Europe's most valuable race.

Enable was also named top three-year-old filly, while stablemate Cracksman was the top colt in that age group.

It is the second time in three years that owner Anthony Oppenheimer, Dettori and Gosden are celebrating, after Golden Horn won the horse of the year award in 2015.

Enable won five consecutive Group One races, including the English and Irish Oaks, and the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes.

Ulysses won the older horse prize, with trainer Sir Michael Stoute given the award of merit.

Horses trained by Aidan O'Brien topped three categories - Order Of St George (stayer), US Navy Flag (two-year-old colt) and Happily (two-year-old filly).

Full list of winners

Two-Year-Old Colt: U.S Navy Flag

Two-Year-Old Filly: Happily

Three-Year-Old Colt: Cracksman

Three-Year-Old Filly: Enable

Sprinter: Harry Angel

Stayer: Order of St George

Older Horse: Ulysses

Horse of the Year: Enable, owned by Khalid Abdullah

Award of Merit: Sir Michael Stoute