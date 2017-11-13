Sam Twiston-Davies: Jockey breaks elbow in Sandown fall

Sam Twiston-Davies took a tumble from Double Ross at the second fence

Jockey Sam Twiston-Davies will be out of action at least until the beginning of December after breaking his elbow in a fall at Sandown on Sunday.

The 25-year-old, who suffered the injury when riding Double Ross, trained by his father Nigel, is lying third in the jump jockeys title with 71 wins.

He gave up his four booked rides at Kempton on Monday.

Twiston-Davies' boss Paul Nicholls said: "It is frustrating as he is riding well."