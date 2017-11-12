Might Bite wins on return at Sandown; Apple's Jade triumphs at Navan

Might Bite has won eight times in 13 races

Might Bite returned with an easy win in the Future Stars Intermediate Chase at Sandown under Nico de Boinville.

The 4-9 favourite, who took the RSA Chase in March for trainer Nicky Henderson despite veering right late on, won by eight lengths from Frodon.

Bookmakers rate Might Bite as about 3-1 favourite for next month's King George VI Chase at Kempton.

"He won't run again until then. His jumping was great," a delighted Henderson said.

Meanwhile, jockey Jack Kennedy and trainer Gordon Elliott were in winning form at Navan.

The pair teamed up with Clarcam to win the Fortria Chase after Apple's Jade saw off three rivals to win the Lismullen Hurdle.