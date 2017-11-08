Cue Card: Jockey Paddy Brennan replaced by Harry Cobden

Paddy Brennan won six times on Cue Card

Popular steeplechaser Cue Card's long-term jockey Paddy Brennan is to be replaced by 19-year-old Harry Cobden.

Brennan rode the horse in his past 13 races, including when winning the King George VI Chase at Kempton in 2015.

Trainer Colin Tizzard said he decided to make a change after Cue Card fell for the second time in his past three races in the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby on Saturday.

"It's a different set of hands on board so we will see what happens," he said.

"I spoke to Paddy on Monday and said I thought the horse deserved to have a change of rider. He said it was fair enough."

Cue Card, who will be 12 in January, is approaching veteran status in a career which has brought 16 victories.

Brennan, 36, won six times on the gelding, but they fell at the third fence from home in both the 2016 and 2017 Cheltenham Gold Cup. On the first occasion, he was still travelling well in pursuit of the triple crown of steeplechasing, which would have earned a £1m bonus.

Cue Card's next race is due to be the Betfair Chase at Haydock on 25 November, a contest he has won three times in the past, twice with Brennan on board.

Cobden, who rides principally for Tizzard and Paul Nicholls, schooled the horse on Wednesday.

"He felt A1. I'm very much looking forward to riding him. It is a great opportunity for a young jockey to pick up a ride like that," said Cobden, the champion conditional jockey.