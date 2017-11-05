Breeders' Cup Classic: Gun Runner wins America's richest race at Del Mar

Geroux, from Normandy in France, described the win as "the biggest of my career"

Gun Runner humbled a high-class field to win the $6m (£4.7m) Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar and claim his fourth consecutive Grade One race.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, the four-year-old led from the start and charged clear in the home straight.

Collected finished second in America's richest race, with West Coast third after a late run in San Diego.

Last year's winner Arrogate, making his final start, paid for a slow start as he was joint fifth with Gunnevera.

Churchill, trained by Aidan O'Brien, made a promising start but slipped back to finish seventh.

Gun Runner, trained by Steve Asmussen, has also won the high-calibre Stephen Foster Handicap, Whitney Stakes and Woodward.

"He can go on the lead and can stalk if the pace is hot. He's just a beast," Geroux said after Gun Runner's impressive run.

Earlier, Talismanic claimed victory in the Breeders Cup Turf, with last year's champion Highland Reel in third.