Breeders' Cup Classic: Gun Runner wins America's richest race at Del Mar

Gun Runner and Florent Geroux
Geroux, from Normandy in France, described the win as "the biggest of my career"

Gun Runner humbled a high-class field to win the $6m (£4.7m) Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar and claim his fourth consecutive Grade One race.

Ridden by Florent Geroux, the four-year-old led from the start and charged clear in the home straight.

Collected finished second in America's richest race, with West Coast third after a late run in San Diego.

Last year's winner Arrogate, making his final start, paid for a slow start as he was joint fifth with Gunnevera.

Churchill, trained by Aidan O'Brien, made a promising start but slipped back to finish seventh.

Gun Runner, trained by Steve Asmussen, has also won the high-calibre Stephen Foster Handicap, Whitney Stakes and Woodward.

"He can go on the lead and can stalk if the pace is hot. He's just a beast," Geroux said after Gun Runner's impressive run.

Earlier, Talismanic claimed victory in the Breeders Cup Turf, with last year's champion Highland Reel in third.

