Breeders' Cup Classic: Gun Runner wins America's richest race at Del Mar
-
- From the section Horse Racing
Gun Runner humbled a high-class field to win the $6m (£4.7m) Breeders' Cup Classic at Del Mar and claim his fourth consecutive Grade One race.
Ridden by Florent Geroux, the four-year-old led from the start and charged clear in the home straight.
Collected finished second in America's richest race, with West Coast third after a late run in San Diego.
Last year's winner Arrogate, making his final start, paid for a slow start as he was joint fifth with Gunnevera.
Churchill, trained by Aidan O'Brien, made a promising start but slipped back to finish seventh.
Gun Runner, trained by Steve Asmussen, has also won the high-calibre Stephen Foster Handicap, Whitney Stakes and Woodward.
"He can go on the lead and can stalk if the pace is hot. He's just a beast," Geroux said after Gun Runner's impressive run.
Earlier, Talismanic claimed victory in the Breeders Cup Turf, with last year's champion Highland Reel in third.