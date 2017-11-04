William Buick returns to action with win at Breeders Cup

William Buick was born in Norway and holds both British and Danish citizenship

Jockey William Buick made a winning return to racing in the United States three months after suffering serious injury in a fall in Chicago.

Buick, who holds joint British and Danish citizenship, won the Filly and Mare Turf race at the Breeders Cup in California on Wuheida.

Wuheida, owned and trained by Sheikh Mohammed's Godolphin operation, beat Irish raider Rhododendron.

"To ride my first Breeders Cup winner means everything," said Buick.

"I'm so, so happy."

Buick, 29 was out for a month suffering a compression of his T12 vertebrae when he was unseated as Royal Ascot winner Permian was fatally injured after coming last in the Secretariat Stakes at Arlington on 12 August.