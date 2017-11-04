Outlander wins Champion Chase at Down Royal

Outlander won the Lexus Chase at Leopardstown in December 2016

Odds-on favourite Our Duke was last as Outlander beat Road To Respect to give owners Gigginstown House Stud a one-two in the Champion Chase at Down Royal.

Our Duke, Jessica Harrington's Irish Grand National winner, neither jumped nor travelled well and was the last of the seven finishers home.

Outlander (16-1) landed the spoils by half a length after a great tussle with Road To Respect (7-2) late on.

The always-prominent Zabana (25-1) was a gallant third.

Last December's Lexus Chase victor, Outlander was ridden by Jack Kennedy for trainer Gordon Elliott.

Trainer Harrington said Our Duke had "scoped abnormally".

She said: "He was beaten going to the first fence. He'll get a course of antibiotics and we will go from there."

Jockey Robbie Power added: "I could not hold my position over the first fence so something has definitely gone amiss. He was very lacklustre and it's not him."