Charlie Hall Chase: Bristol De Mai beats stablemate Blaklion at Wetherby

Daryl Jacob won the Grand National in 2012 after a photo finish

Bristol De Mai beat stablemate Blaklion by half a length to win an eventful Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby.

Daryl Jacob sent Bristol De Mai (6-1) clear with seven fences to go, and he held off Blaklion (5-1) in a one-two for trainer Nigel Twiston-Davies.

Former King George VI Chase winner Cue Card was in contention when he fell five fences from the finish.

Coneygree, the Cheltenham Gold Cup winner in 2015, started well but was pulled up before the 10th fence.

"He just wasn't jumping like he normally does and he wasn't going to win," said assistant trainer Sara Bradstock.

"He is the best jumper in the world normally so something wasn't right. Thankfully he seems fine, he's got a little cut but nothing serious."

Elsewhere, odds-on favourite Our Duke came last in the Champion Chase at Down Royal as Outlander beat Road To Respect to give owners Gigginstown House Stud a one-two.

Analysis

BBC horse racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght at Wetherby

All sorts of dramas affect all sorts of sports, but a low sun must be a peril practically unique to horse racing.

When visibility is obviously dazzlingly bad, the stewards can allow obstacles to be missed out - vulnerable tracks regularly stage near-flat races - and here the sun was the villain of the piece.

And, let's be honest, losing the two biggest players - Cue Card and Coneygree - was a major blow to the race. Thankfully both were OK.

Of course, Nigel Twiston-Davies, trainer of the first two home, both of which advertised their credentials for the season ahead in style, won't give a jot.