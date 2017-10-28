Trainer Aidan O'Brien breaks Group One wins record

O'Brien has been training racehorses in Ireland for 23 years

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien set a world record for top-level wins in a Flat racing year when Saxon Warrior won the Racing Post Trophy at Doncaster.

O'Brien had last weekend drawn level with American Bobby Frankel on 25 wins with Hydrangea's victory on British Champions Day at Ascot.

Frankel's record, set in 2003, had stood for 14 years, with O'Brien twice getting close, when he trained 23 winners in 2001 and 2008.

