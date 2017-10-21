British Champions Day: Trainer Aidan O'Brien equals Group One wins record

Hydrangea, the 4-1 shot, beat favourite Bateel by two lengths

Irish trainer Aidan O'Brien equalled the record for top-level wins in a Flat racing year as Hydrangea won the Fillies and Mares Stake on British Champions Day at Ascot.

O'Brien was one win behind late American trainer Bobby Frankel, who set the record of 25 wins in 2003.

But three-year-old Hydrangea, ridden by Ryan Moore, saw off favourite Bateel.

O'Brien could still break the record with one more Group One runner on Saturday.

His runner in the Queen Elizabeth II stakes, Dual Classic winner Churchill, was edged into third as Persuasive, ridden by Frankie Dettori took victory over Ribchester.

But O'Brien has one more chance to surpass 25 wins with the Champion Stakes the final Group One race of the day.

"Its a magic, special day," he told ITV. "As you know I am a small link in a big chain and I'm delighted for everybody. They all put in so much hard work, day in day out."

He added of the winner: "It was Ryan's idea to run her as he thought there was a chance she'd get the trip. We weren't sure, but she did it."

Frankel's record has stood for 14 years, with O'Brien twice getting close, when he trained 23 winners in 2001 and 2008.

The 48-year-old had a chance earlier on Saturday to equal the record, but his runner Johannes Vermeer finished a close third behind Boom Time in Australia's Group One Caulfield Cup.

O'Brien then won the first race of the day at Ascot, the Group Two Long Distance Cup, as Order Of St George pulled off an unlikely victory.

But it was the Group One win he need to draw level and with his runner Caravaggio having been beaten by surprise package Librisa Breeze in the Champions Sprint Stakes, his next chance fell to filly Hydrangea - the offspring of Galileo - in the Fillies and Mares Stake.

Moore made a bid for home early, and despite Bateel cruising up alongside her, Hydrangea would not be passed.

The 4-1 shot began to pull away before taking victory by two lengths, with Coronet back in third.