BBC Sport - De Sousa's journey from Brazilian factory worker to Champion flat jockey
Brazilian factory worker to Champion Flat Jockey
- From the section Horse Racing
Watch the remarkable journey of the Brazilian jockey Silvestre De Sousa, who has been crowned Champions Flat Jockey for the second time in his career having previously won it in 2015.
Read more: Silvestre relishes second title before Ascot
Top videos
Top Stories
Get Inspired Activity Finder
Run by the BBC and partners
Find ways to get active near you:
For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired