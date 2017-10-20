BBC Sport - De Sousa's journey from Brazilian factory worker to Champion flat jockey

Brazilian factory worker to Champion Flat Jockey

Watch the remarkable journey of the Brazilian jockey Silvestre De Sousa, who has been crowned Champions Flat Jockey for the second time in his career having previously won it in 2015.

Read more: Silvestre relishes second title before Ascot

Top videos

Video

Brazilian factory worker to Champion Flat Jockey

Video

Gabby Logan meets Ben Mee and James Tarkowski

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Paul Merson plays for local Welsh club

Video

What makes the Hulk angry?

Video

FA needs radical reform - Neville

Video

Rob Hayles' tyre-ing training innovation

  • From the section iPlayer
Video

Dyche 'flattered' by links to Leicester job

Video

GB's Truesdale wins World Para-taekwondo title

Video

'Some managers cry & cry' - Conte v Mourinho

Video

FA 'still not listening' to Aluko - PFA chief

Video

FA chief's request 'bordering on blackmail' - Aluko

Video

England coach 'doesn't care' about being Ashes favourites

Video

Ian Wright: I couldn’t work with the FA in the current climate

  • From the section iPlayer

Top Stories

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge
Rugbytots having fun playing and learning

Rugbytots East Berks and South Bucks

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired