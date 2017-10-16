Andrew Thornton: Jump jockey on return from injury and no plans to retire

Thornton (right) said he wanted son Harry to "remember something of my riding days"

Veteran jump jockey Andrew Thornton returns to the saddle on Tuesday after a prolonged period on the injury list, and with no immediate plans to retire.

The 44-year-old injured a knee while returning to the winners' enclosure on his 1,000th success - Kentford Myth - at Wincanton on Boxing Day 2016.

While Thornton was treated and rehabilitated, there was talk he would end a career that began in 1990-91.

But he said the timing will be down to his three-year-old son Harry.

Thornton, who is also a BBC Radio 5 live pundit, said: "I want Harry to be able to remember something of my riding days, and as the 1,000 was so long ago, he certainly won't be able to remember that.

"He takes after his mum Yvonne, and is much more aware than I was at three, so it might not be that long before I finish. I'll play it by ear.

"I want to enjoy the comeback and do my best for [trainer] Seamus Mullins and the owners who've been big supporters."

Thornton, who won the 1998 Cheltenham Gold Cup on Cool Dawn, has previously said he wants to pass good friend Peter Niven's 1,002 winners.

And that target remains on his mind.

"'Niv' rang me this week to borrow a saddle because he's riding in a charity race in Ireland and I asked if he won whether he'd be adding it to his total," he said. "He'd better not be!

"Put it this way, I've stated that I'd love to go by him, and I wasn't joking, but we'll see."

Thornton returns in a handicap hurdle at Worcester, again riding Kentford Myth.