Jimmy Fortune: Classic-winning jockey retires after 29 years with third place at Newmarket

From the section

Jimmy Fortune has ridden more than 1,800 winners in a 29-year career

Classic-winning jockey Jimmy Fortune ended his 29-year career with a third place at Newmarket on Saturday.

The 45-year-old rode 20-1 shot Nathra for trainer John Gosden in the Group One Sun Chariot Stakes over a mile.

Ryan Moore guided 4-1 chance Roly Poly to victory, with Frankie Dettori second on the 9-4 favourite Persuasive.

Fortune - a former stable jockey for Gosden - recorded more than 1,800 winners, including on Lucarno at the 2007 St Leger.

"It's my life, so it's been a difficult decision," Fortune said.

Other big wins for the Irishman included the Fillies' Mile and Coronation Stakes on Nannina, the Queen Elizabeth II Stakes with Raven's Pass and the Pretty Polly Stakes, Yorkshire Oaks and Prix Vermeille on Dar Re Mi.

Saturday's win was a 23rd Group One victory of the season for trainer Aidan O'Brien.