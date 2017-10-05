Graham Gibbons banned until 2019 after swapping urine samples - and testing positive

Gibbons was racing on Button Up at Kempton

Jockey Graham Gibbons has been banned until June 2019 after switching his urine sample - which contained traces of cocaine - for another rider's.

Gibbons stood down from riding after claims he switched samples with Callum Shepherd at Kempton on 7 December.

He was given a six-month suspension, backdated so it began on 9 December, for the failed drugs test.

Gibbons also received a further two-year ban - starting when the first sanction ended - for swapping samples.

The British Horseracing Authority's disciplinary panel said it would release the reasons for its decision "in due course".

Gibbons, a leading jockey on flat racing's all-weather circuit, was asked to provide a routine dope and alcohol test by BHA officials at the Kempton meeting.

Gibbons and Shepherd, whose licence is unaffected, had one ride each at Kempton.

Gibbons served a five-week ban after failing a breathalyser test in 2007.