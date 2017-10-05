Graham Gibbons banned until 2019 after swapping urine samples - and testing positive

Graham Gibbons
Gibbons was racing on Button Up at Kempton

Jockey Graham Gibbons has been banned until June 2019 after switching his urine sample - which contained traces of cocaine - for another rider's.

Gibbons stood down from riding after claims he switched samples with Callum Shepherd at Kempton on 7 December.

He was given a six-month suspension, backdated so it began on 9 December, for the failed drugs test.

Gibbons also received a further two-year ban - starting when the first sanction ended - for swapping samples.

The British Horseracing Authority's disciplinary panel said it would release the reasons for its decision "in due course".

Gibbons, a leading jockey on flat racing's all-weather circuit, was asked to provide a routine dope and alcohol test by BHA officials at the Kempton meeting.

Gibbons and Shepherd, whose licence is unaffected, had one ride each at Kempton.

Gibbons served a five-week ban after failing a breathalyser test in 2007.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

Breeze bike rides for women

Breeze Bury for Beginners
Run miles for smiles

I-Marathon October Challenge

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired