2017 Grand National winner One for Arthur to miss jumps season

One For Arthur won by four-and-a-half-lengths in the 217 Grand National at Aintree

The 2017 Grand National winner One For Arthur is to miss the whole of the upcoming jumps season with a leg injury, says trainer Lucinda Russell.

He became only the second Scottish-trained winner of the race as he was ridden to victory by jockey Derek Fox.

But the eight-year-old is now suffering with a tendon problem in his right fore and will not attempt to repeat his Grand National success next April.

"It's not a big injury, but it's enough for us to stop with him," said Russell.

"It's obviously a shame, but hopefully we can get him back to full fitness."