Cambridgeshire Handicap: Dolphin Vista wins big race at Newmarket

Dolphin Vista wins the Cambridgeshire
Dolphin Vista won the the Cambridgeshire Handicap by a length and a half from Sands Chorus

Dolphin Vista produced a late burst to win the Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket under apprentice jockey George Wood at 50-1.

Outsiders filled the top three with Sands Chorus second at 100-1 and 50-1 shot Cote D'Azur third.

Donjuan Triumphant (13-2) won the rescheduled 32Red Gold Cup at Haydock, overhauling Stake Acclaim (20-1) in a photo finish with Ice Age (7-1) third.

It was due to take place on 23 September but Ayr was waterlogged.

In the Cambridgeshire, the Martyn Meade-trained four-year-old Dolphin Vista got home by a length and a half after the 34-strong field split into two groups over the 1m 1f distance.

Wood said: "That was good and a little bit unexpected as he was a big price.

"I was a bit worried early on that we were on the wrong side, but he's a game horse and picked up nicely."

At Haydock, the Andrew Balding-trained Donjuan Triumphant won in the hands of PJ McDonald over six furlongs.

Find out more

Top Stories

Related to this story

Also In Sport

Featured

Get Inspired Activity Finder

Run by the BBC and partners

Find ways to get active near you:

A few Aldershot Senior Ski Club members

Summer Slalom Ski Training
Racing to score a try!

Rugbytots East Dorset

For more ideas, information and inspiration, visit bbc.co.uk/getinspired