Cambridgeshire Handicap: Dolphin Vista wins big race at Newmarket

Dolphin Vista won the the Cambridgeshire Handicap by a length and a half from Sands Chorus

Dolphin Vista produced a late burst to win the Cambridgeshire Handicap at Newmarket under apprentice jockey George Wood at 50-1.

Outsiders filled the top three with Sands Chorus second at 100-1 and 50-1 shot Cote D'Azur third.

Donjuan Triumphant (13-2) won the rescheduled 32Red Gold Cup at Haydock, overhauling Stake Acclaim (20-1) in a photo finish with Ice Age (7-1) third.

It was due to take place on 23 September but Ayr was waterlogged.

In the Cambridgeshire, the Martyn Meade-trained four-year-old Dolphin Vista got home by a length and a half after the 34-strong field split into two groups over the 1m 1f distance.

Wood said: "That was good and a little bit unexpected as he was a big price.

"I was a bit worried early on that we were on the wrong side, but he's a game horse and picked up nicely."

At Haydock, the Andrew Balding-trained Donjuan Triumphant won in the hands of PJ McDonald over six furlongs.