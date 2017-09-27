Graham Gibbons: Jockey faces cocaine charge & accused of switching samples

Graham Gibbons has not ridden competitively since December

Jockey Graham Gibbons will face a hearing on Thursday accused of testing positive for cocaine and attempting to switch his urine sample.

He stood down from riding indefinitely in December after claims he switched his sample with that of fellow rider Callum Shepherd at Kempton.

The British Horseracing Authority says he tested positive for benzoylecgonine, a metabolite of cocaine.

Ex-jockey Dale Swift is also alleged to have given a positive test for cocaine.

Swift, who was tested at Southwell racecourse in March, retired the following month, saying weight issues had left him "miserable".