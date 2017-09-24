Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe: Cracksman to miss big race at Chantilly

Frankie Dettori rode Cracksman to victory in the Great Voltigeur at York

Highly rated colt Cracksman will not run in the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe at Chantilly next Sunday.

The John Gosden-trained son of Frankel won last month's Great Voltigeur at York, and also triumphed in the Prix Niel over the Arc course.

Owner Anthony Oppenheimer suggested Cracksman may run in the Champion Stakes at Ascot on 21 October.

"I would say the chances are equally unlikely as the Arc, but it is still four weeks away," he said.

"He is a fresh horse, but I would say the Champion Stakes is a backstop as we've always said we wanted to run him in a four-year-old and we want him to be fresh for that."

The race is being held in Chantilly as its traditional venue, Longchamp, is being renovated.

Oppenheimer said: "If it was at Longchamp, where the track is wider and the bends are not as tight, it may have been an easier decision."