Nina Carberry: New mum rides Cask Mate to victory at Ballinrobe

Carberry has won the cross-country chase at the Cheltenham Festival four times

Irish jockey Nina Carberry has won on her comeback ride - four months after giving birth.

Amateur rider Carberry, 33, was successful aboard Cask Mate, trained by Noel Meade, at Ballinrobe.

The 9-4 favourite won the concluding Bumper race by 12 lengths.

Carberry said: "It's great - Noel gave me a nice horse to ride and thank God I steered him in the right direction.

"I remembered the way to go around."

She was riding competitively for the first time since her and husband Ted Walsh Jr's first child, Rosie, was born.

"I've had a wonderful nine months and little Rosie arrived - I wouldn't swap that for any winner - but it's good to be back," added Carberry.

Meade said: "I'm absolutely thrilled for her - it's great to have her back - she's a magic person."