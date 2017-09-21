Sizing John: Cheltenham Gold Cup winner to go for £1m 'Triple Crown' bonus

Sizing John won the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March at odds of 7-1

Cheltenham Gold Cup winner Sizing John will be aimed at jump racing's £1m 'Triple Crown' bonus, says trainer Jessica Harrington.

The prize is offered for a horse that wins the Betfair Chase at Haydock, Kempton's King George VI Chase and the Gold Cup.

"Our aim is to start him off at Haydock in November," said Harrington.

Nicky Henderson said he could target the treble for his RSA Chase winner Might Bite.

Trainer Colin Tizzard is also eyeing the prize with Cue Card, who missed out on the Jockey Club bonus in 2016 when falling in the Gold Cup.

The bonus is being offered for a third successive year by Jockey Club Racecourses.

"Ever since Sizing John won in April at Punchestown we have had the Triple Crown on our minds," said Harrington.

Jump racing's 'Triple Crown'

25 November 2017 - Betfair Chase, Haydock, three miles 24 yards

26 December 2017- King George VI Chase, Kempton, three miles

16 March 2018 - Cheltenham Gold Cup, three miles two furlongs 70 yards

If successful, the bonus would be awarded as follows:

£650,000 - Winning owners

£150,000 - Trainer

£100,000 - Jockey (£33,333 per race if different riders)

£100,000 - Split between winning stable's staff