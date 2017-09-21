Ayr Gold Cup meeting day one abandoned because of waterlogging

Organisers hope the rain will clear to allow Saturday's Gold Cup to go ahead

The first day of the Ayr Gold Cup has been abandoned because of waterlogging.

The three-day meeting culminates with the Gold Cup itself on Saturday, but Thursday's eight-race card has been called off, and Friday's racing is subject to an inspection at 08:00 GMT.

Clerk of the course Graeme Anderson said: "I'm not thinking about the next two days in coming to this decision.

"I'm just not comfortable it would be safe for the horses and jockeys and we won't take any risks."

A precautionary inspection had been called after the track had 15mm of rain in the past 24 hours.

"We were expecting the amount of rain we had, but we weren't expecting it would do this to the track," said Anderson.

"We've walked the entire track and it's absolutely fine in the back straight, but when you get to the two-and-a-half-furlong mark, there's a patch of ground that is false and muddy."

Anderson is hopeful racing will go ahead on Friday.

"We'll work on this patch of ground and the forecast is a lot better," he added.

"We're forecast one or two showers tonight, but that should amount to only two millimetres, so hopefully we'll be fine."

Anderson confirmed officials were in talks with the British Horseracing Authority about whether the Doonside Cup, which had been due to take place on Thursday, could be moved to another card.