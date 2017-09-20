Australian star horse Winx could be set for British campaign in 2018

Winx has won 20 successive races with trainer Chris Waller (left)

Australian star horse Winx could be set to race in Britain in 2018 after the prolific mare's trainer Chris Waller revealed a "campaign" in Europe is on the cards.

Winx is the winner of 20 successive races since May 2015, a run that has gained her a huge following down under.

The mare is expected to try to make it 21 in a row in the Turnbull Stakes at Flemington on 7 October, before attempting to complete a hat-trick in the prestigious Cox Plate at Moonee Valley three weeks later.

Other Australian prizes, including an attempt to win Sydney's George Ryder Stakes in March for the third year running, are also being targeted.

But after that, Waller said: "The world is interested in this horse, and they're in awe of her performances.

"I don't think we have to go [internationally] but I think the world's saying, 'Listen, can you come over - we'd really appreciate you to come'.

"If we were to go, we wouldn't go for one particular race, we'd probably give her a campaign. We'll take her through a range of distances."

Officials at Royal Ascot will be anticipating that a race there in June will be on Winx's agenda.