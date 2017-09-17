Geoff Wragg: Trainer of Derby winner Teenoso dies aged 87

Geoff Wragg retired in 2008 after a 25-year training career

Derby-winning trainer Geoff Wragg has died at the age of 87.

Wragg saddled jockey Lester Piggott's ninth winner of the Epsom Classic, Teenoso, in 1983.

And he nearly caused a Derby shock 23 years later when his 66-1 shot Dragon Dancer was second to winner Sir Percy.

Wragg, who also trained the 1996 King George VI And Queen Elizabeth Stakes winner Pentire, was described as "the father figure of Newmarket trainers" by the town's former mayor John Berry.

Berry, himself a trainer, told At The Races: "Geoff dying really is the end of an era."

Former jockey Michael Hills, who partnered Pentire to all but one of his eight career victories, said: "He was a fantastic trainer and a great man who was always an absolute pleasure to ride for."

Wragg also enjoyed Classic success in Ireland, with Marling landing the 1992 Irish 1,000 Guineas at the Curragh under Walter Swinburn.