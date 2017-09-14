St Leger: Capri and Crystal Ocean joint favourites in Doncaster

Capri (left) won the Irish Derby for Aidan O'Brien in July

Capri and Crystal Ocean remain 4-1 joint favourites after 11 horses were declared for the St Leger at Doncaster on Saturday.

Trainer Aidan O'Brien is seeking his fifth victory in the world's oldest classic, with Capri leading a four-strong team also including Douglas Macarthur, The Anvil and Venice Beach.

The Irishman last won the flat racing event in 2013 with Leading Light.

Sir Michael Stoute is looking for his second St Leger win with Crystal Ocean.

Four-time winner John Gosden has entered Stradivarius and Coronet, with O'Brien's son Joseph - winner of the 2013 race as a jockey - declaring Rekindling.

The Roger Varian-trained Defoe is the third favourite, while Raheen House and Count Octave - trained by Brian Meehan and Andrew Balding respectively - complete the line-up.

Abyssinian and Air Supremacy, both from the O'Brien stable, were withdrawn at the final declaration stage.

The St Leger, first raced in 1776, is the last of Britain's five classics.

Laura Mongan became the first woman to train the winner when Harbour Law triumphed in 2016.

Winning jockey George Baker will attend this year's event as he continues his recovery from a heavy fall in February.