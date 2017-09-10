Irish St Leger: Order of St George repeats 2015 triumph for Aidan O'Brien

Ryan Moore guided Order of St George to a second Irish St Leger victory at the Curragh

Aidan O'Brien's Order of St George repeated his 2015 Irish St Leger triumph as he clinched a nine-length victory at the Curragh.

Order of St George becomes only the fifth horse to win the race on two occasions and also finished runner-up in the Irish classic 12 months ago.

Ryan Moore's mount justified his 2-5 favouritism as he finished way ahead of 14-1 shots Torcedor and Mount Moriah.

The Queen's second favourite Dartmouth finished well off the pace.

"He's an incredible horse. He's got everything," victorious trainer O'Brien said.

Moore kept Order of St George in the middle of the pack as English raider Lord Yeats made the early pace but there was only going to be one outcome once the winner took the lead with three furlongs remaining.

O'Brien's charge was an 11-length winner of the one-mile-six-furlong Classic in 2015, but suffered a shock reverse at the hands of Wicklow Brave when a 1-7 favourite 12 months ago.

The five-year-old came within a short-head of claiming back-to-back renewals of the Gold Cup at Royal Ascot in June, going down after a thrilling tussle with Big Orange.

Wicklow Brave, who went off at 10-1, finished in fourth spot.

Cracksman to miss Arc

Epsom Derby third placer Cracksman will miss the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe despite a comfortable success, with Frankie Dettori on board, in Sunday's Prix Niel at Chantilly.

Owner Anthony Oppenheimer says the colt, trained by John Gosden, will now be prepared for a 2018 campaign which is expected to target the Arc.

Gosden and Dettori are responsible for this year's Arc favourite Enable, owned by Saudi prince Khalid Abdullah.

"As far as the Arc goes, Dettori will be riding another horse. And I don't think that Cracksman would like to be ridden by anyone else," Oppenheimer said.

"There are a lot of good jockeys, but there's only one Frankie. The objective is to preserve him for his four-year-old season."