Harry Angel dominates 32Red Sprint Cup at Haydock despite ground fears

Kirby allowed Harry Angel to dominate inside the final two furlongs

Clive-Cox-trained Harry Angel produced a dominant performance to win the 32Red Sprint Cup on heavy ground at Haydock.

The 2-1 favourite was only confirmed as taking part shortly before the off because of the conditions underfoot in the six-furlong Group One race.

But under the ride of Adam Kirby, he showed a classy turn of foot to pull clear inside the final two furlongs and win by four lengths.

Tasleet (9-2) finished second, with The Tin Man (11-2) staying on for third.

Harry Angel has now won four of his seven races and this victory followed success at Newmarket in the July Cup.

Kirby said he was "concerned" by the going but described the horse as "a machine".

Cox said: "He's so good on fast ground there had to be a chance he wouldn't go on it, but he's proved he goes on any ground now.

"It's difficult to change gear on ground like that and to win by four lengths against soft-ground horses was super."

Analysis - 'Outstanding sprinter of the season'

BBC Sport racing correspondent Cornelius Lysaght:

That was terrific by Harry Angel, again demonstrating a blistering acceleration despite the rain-soaked going being hardly conducive to showing off that kind of prowess.

Clive Cox had thought long and hard about running - he wouldn't have been criticised for scratching - but, after consultation with owner Sheikh Mohammed, the decision was made to go for it. Fortune favours the brave.

The winner led pretty much all the way, but it was one-and-a-half furlongs out that Adam Kirby urged the horse to really assert, and my goodness he did, becoming the outstanding sprinter of the season.