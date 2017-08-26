Ebor Festival: Nakeeta hangs on to win Ebor Handicap at York

Nakeeta (left) had not won since September 2015

Nakeeta clinched victory in the Ebor Handicap at York, beating Flymetothestars in a close finish.

The Callum Rodriguez-ridden 12-1 shot came through the field to lead before holding off the 7-1 favourite to claim a first win since September 2015.

"He's better coming through horses," Rodriguez said. "When he gets to the front he doesn't do a lot and I probably got there a bit too soon.

"I was a little bit worried but he saw it out well."

The six-year-old's trainer, Iain Jardine, added: "He's come close so many times he deserves this, I'm so glad he's won one.

"He's a hold-up horse and needs cover. When the favourite came at him, I knew he'd stay on strongly. He's been unlucky in the past but it all worked out today."

Natural Scenery was two lengths away in third, with Arch Villain in fourth.