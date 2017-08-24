Ebor Festival: Enable wins Yorkshire Oaks for fourth successive Group One victory

Frankie Dettori rode Enable to her three big-race victories this year

Odds-on favourite Enable recorded her fourth successive Group One victory by winning the Yorkshire Oaks.

The filly led the one-mile-and-four-furlongs race at the Ebor Festival from the start and jockey Frankie Dettori guided her to a five-lengths win.

The 1-4 favourite finished in front of Coronet (16-1), with Queen's Trust (12-1) in third.

Trainer John Gosden told ITV Sport: "She will go to the Arc. There are some good fillies but she is special."

Dettori, seeking his fifth Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe win on 1 October, said: "She got a bit bored in the end. If you try to keep up with this it will break your lungs which is why she won by five.

"She's competitive. She likes to have a fight, but today there was no fight.

"I don't like to say before the Arc about how good she is compared to other fillies I've known. She's won five Group Ones by five lengths, so that says a lot."